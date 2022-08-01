Sleepyhead launches new campaign with brand ambassador Ranveer Singh

Sleepyhead has rolled out a new brand campaign ‘Fabulous Living’ featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. In the newly launched campaign, Singh is seen advocating the brand’s new sleep tech Body IQ Orthopedic Memory Foam. The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett Mumbai.

While we are now rapidly growing in the furniture and home décor space, mattresses continue to be a key focus area for us to innovate and lead, Mathew Joseph, CEO and co-founder, Sleepyhead said. “For this, it is important to revolutionise the segment with smarter, better products. Our BodyIQ Technology comes with strong R&D backing making it superior to any other Memory Foam out there. The enhanced formulation smartly adapts to each body posture and type delivering correct orthopaedic support and personalised comfort. Because of our D2C playbook, we are able to offer this breakthrough technology at an accessible price.”

In the film, a young couple is seen happily asleep on their new Sleepyhead mattress when Singh suddenly pops up and has a conversation with them in a dream-like state validating their choice to upgrade from a ‘Normal Gadda’ to the new Sleepyhead BodyIQ Technology enabled mattress. We also see how the innovative BodyIQ Technology works on different bodies to provide personalised comfort and support throughout the night.

“Sleepyhead is committed to bringing ‘Fabulous Living’ to every home in the country. Our campaign is a creative representation of this belief. Essayed by the fabulous Ranveer Singh, this film quirkily shows how the Sleepyhead mattresses make sleep far more rewarding thanks to its high-tech features,” Mayuresh Dubhashi, executive creative director, Leo Burnett, stated.

Sleepyhead began its journey with mattresses and sleep accessories. The success of the mattress segment inspired them to take a step forward and create comfortable, stylish and ergonomic furniture that resonates with the lifestyle of their millennial and GenZ customers. The brand claims to cater to the underserved needs of the new-age Indian customer.

