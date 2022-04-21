SleepyCat unveils its new brand identity; revamps its logo

D2C sleep solutions brand SleepyCat has unveiled a new brand identity reflective of its brand ethos. The brand new identity enforces SleepyCat’s transformation and evolution as a company and resonates with its focus on high quality and innovative products. Perfectly aligning with the company’s foray into bringing in all its manufacturing in-house, the new brand identity aims to accelerate growth by offering sophisticated sleep solutions designed for an elevated sleep experience.

With yellow and brown colors on the new website, the company has centered its new identity around rest and comfort, keeping it modern and focused on premiumness. The yellow color in the new logo imbibes the fresh, vibrant and playful characteristics of the brand – offering flexibility for future innovation. As part of the refreshed identity, SleepyCat has also introduced a new mascot a.ka. the sassy sleep Guru – Zie to build a stronger consumer connect.

The sleep solutions market in India is becoming extremely dynamic with time, Kabir Siddiq, founder and CEO, SleepyCat, said. “There’s a renewed focus on rest, comfort and well being unlike never before. Our consumers’ requirements are changing and we want to align ourselves more closely with our customers’ lifestyles. The positioning of our refreshed identity is to reflect our company’s purpose, strategic direction and strong execution capabilities in designing & offering products that are miles ahead of anything on the market. The SleepyCat you see now is a manifestation of everything we’ve been building towards, and what SleepyCat stands for,” he added.

Read Also: Akshay Kumar issues public apology for endorsing Vimal after backlash from netizens

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook