SleepyCat ropes in Vir Das for its new campaign

Direct to consumer sleep solutions brand SleepyCat has roped in comedian and actor Vir Das to launch its campaign for Ultima mattress. The campaign highlights the superlative features of the product through a quirky representation of what comfort looks and feels like.

With our mission to provide unmatched comfort and sound sleep solutions, we are always integrating advanced technology that pushes the envelope with each product we launch, Kabir Siddiq, founder and CEO, SleepyCat, said. “Das is an ideal representation of the young Indian- dynamic, discerning and appreciates the value of true comfort. Through this campaign, people will get to see the other side of Das’ life- a ‘lie-down’ instead of a ‘stand-up,’ as he truly enjoys the experience of rest. For Das, the Ultima Mattress checks all the boxes and we’re sure that this will be the case for the rest of the country as well,” he added.

SleepyCat Ultima Mattress | Vir Das on India’s first mattress with CoolTEC™️ Fabric – YouTube

SleepyCat Ultima Mattress | Vir Das on India’s first mattress with DeepTouch™ Pressure Technology – YouTube

The campaign kicks off with Das asleep in an igloo. Suddenly, Das is brought back to reality and finds himself sleeping in his own bed, on a SleepyCat Ultima mattress. In the second film, Das is shown to relax on a massage bed in a luxury spa. Das can be seen waking up with his alarm, only to find himself in his own bed on the Ultima mattress.



For Das, a sound sleep of seven to eight hours is important and having a good mattress is a non-negotiable thing for him. “SleepyCat has innovative products that actually caters to specific user needs. Ultima mattress keeps your body four degree cooler. It also gives you ample support like we all want,” he added.

Founded in 2017 by Kabir Siddiq, SleepyCat is a sleep solutions company. SleepyCat’s product portfolio includes the original mattress, to the hybrid latex mattress. It also provides a variety of pillow options suited for all kinds of sleepers.

