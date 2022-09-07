SleepyCat rolls out #ChampionsAreAlsoSleepyCats campaign featuring Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harleen Deo

D2C sleep solutions brand SleepyCat has launched its campaign ‘champions are also SleepyCats’ featuring Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harleen Deol. Through the campaign, the brand aims to showcase the benefits of their SleepyCat Ultima Mattresses for the most restful sleep.

The company’s primary mission has always been to prioritise comfort and sound sleep through its products, Kabir Siddiq, founder and CEO, SleepyCat, said. “No one can question the importance of sound sleep, and with Harleen Deol and Ruturaj Gaikwad prioritising their hours of rest and repose and choosing SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress to aid in their recovery and rejuvenation process reaffirms our commitment to our vision: Giving India quality sleep, every night,” he added.

The campaign video is based around the cricketers’ strives and dedication to their sport but also how rest is actively practiced in their busy regimes, without compromise. SleepyCat claims that in India, prioritising ‘rest’ is often seen as being ‘lazy’. In fact, many Indians believe that if one is not constantly hustling, then they are failing.

Ruturaj Gaikwad unveils the secret of his on field dexterity through SleepyCat’s film campaign. Hustling through training, focus and sweat,his video opens with a high-intensity moment on the field, juxtaposed with sleep- the key to his unwavering performance in every match. The second film opens with Harleen Deol on her SleepyCat mattress as she balances her two aspects of life- her game and a sound sleep. Expressing what it primarily takes to be good at her game, she unveils what really counts – a restful sleep.

According to the company, in a category that is dominated by Bollywood celebrity endorsements, SleepyCat stands out as unique by partnering with sports athletes. “Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harleen Deol epitomise intense hard work and extreme fitness, which is visible to their audiences as well. But what the world doesn’t see is what matters the most – their rest and recovery,” the company said in a statement.

