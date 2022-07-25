SleepyCat collaborates with Nikhat Zareen and Srikanth Kidambi for their new campaign

SleepyCat has launched a new campaign for their flagship Ultima Mattress with sports personalities such as Nikhat Zareen and Srikanth Kidambi. Through a series of videos, the campaign aims to highlight the comfort and support functionality of the mattress. The videos feature Nikhat Zareen and Srikanth Kidambi at the height of their athletic performance in the ring and on the court, juxtaposed with their everyday relaxed personas.

“It has always been our mission to provide unmatched comfort and restful sleep solutions to all Indians and our award-winning sports champions are no different. Partnering with Nikhat Zareen and Srikanth Kidambi – two stalwarts who make India proud everywhere they go, and being a part of their journey is an exceptional feat. As two superlative sportspersons, they aim and achieve nothing short of the gold standard, and we’re glad to be their gold standard when it comes to sleep,” Kabir Siddiq, founder and CEO, SleepyCat, said.

As the gold medalist at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship, Nikhat Zareen recounts being hot-headed and invincible at the peak of her performance in the ring. Yet, when it’s time to rest and recover, she loves sleeping cool and opting for a mattress that supports her through the night. Maintaining a gold standard in everything she does, Nikhat aims, dreams and achieves nothing but the best, and choosing SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress is in line with that thought.

Srikanth Kidambi, known for his high velocity performances and dexterity on the court, features in SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress campaign as the next athlete in this trailblazing series. The video alternates between Srikanth on and off the court, contrasting his blazing fast speed during a match to the cooling sleep that follows. As someone who pushed himself to the maximum with every match he plays, Srikanth admits to giving in to comfort at night. Missing the mark is never an option for Srikanth, whether he is delivering the game-winning smash or choosing the right mattress for himself.

