Skyexch.net named title sponsor for LLC Masters 2023 cricket tournament

Skyexch.net has been named the title sponsor for this year’s LLC Masters, organized by the Legends League Cricket.

The tournament is set to take place from March 10 to 20, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and will be known as the Skyexch.net LLC Masters. As part of the collaboration, Skyexch.net will be featured in all LLC Masters communications across multiple platforms and campaigns.

“We feel Skyexch.net is the right partner to achieve the goal of helping LLC reach new heights. They have been strong proponents of cricket starting from the very grassroots level, and share a similar vision of helping cricket in all formats reach a global audience. We are looking forward to a successful partnership.” said Raman Raheja, CEO and co-founder, Legends League Cricket.



The first match of the tournament, featuring India Maharajas and Asia Lions, is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST, local Qatar time, and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The series comprises eight matches, all of which will be played at the same venue. Fans can stream the games on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

“Cricket is a religion in India, and LLC Masters correctly fits into the definition of a tournament that truly brings nostalgia and stars together on the same platform. By taking the tournament to a global audience, LLC has already shown that cricket fandom isn’t only restricted to India. Considering the success that LLC has seen so far in terms of viewership, I am very sure that it will help us grow together as a brand” said Ian Michael Viner, managing director, Skyexch.net.

