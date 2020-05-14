Skyesports and Loco partner to announce ‘Grandslam Tournament’ across 5 game titles

The tournaments will stream every week across titles including Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG, World Cricket Championship Rivals, among others.

Skyesports has entered into a partnership with game streaming and esports platform – Loco to bring gaming and esports ‘Skyesports Grandslam’. The tournament, which will last for a month, will stream live on LOCO. The tournament will also be available on Skyesports YouTube channel with live commentary available in Hindi and Tamil. Loco is building the home of Indian game streaming according to Shiva Nandy, CEO, Skyesports. “This is an exciting format for us and we are looking at organising tournaments across various titles. It’s a great opportunity for many gamers to get into competitive gaming with the titles they love to play, ” he added.

The tournaments will stream every week across titles including Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG, World Cricket Championship Rivals, among others. The second week (16th -19th May) will showcase some of the popular esports titles in India such as PUBG Mobile along with participation from topmost teams like Soul, Fnatic, TSM-Entity, 8Bit, Orange Rock, Team Tamilas among others.

“Loco is pleased to collaborate with Skyesports, who have been pioneers in the esports space. “After the resounding success of our previous tournament with Fnatic that witnessed a total viewership of 5.8 million, we are excited to bring our viewers another outstanding offering featuring the best teams in the country. Furthermore, with this tournament we will be offering live commentary in Tamil, allowing us to better serve our Tamil-first users,” Anirudh Pandita, founder, Pocket Aces, the parent company of Loco, said.

Skyesports and Loco recently concluded a successful week-long tournament for Call of Duty: Mobile where some of the top teams in COD: M India were invited to participate in the event.

