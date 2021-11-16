SKORE rolls out a new campaign showcasing the brand’s product offerings

SKORE has consciously made an effort to create content that will resonate with young people

SKORE has launched a new campaign to position itself as more than just a condoms brand, showcasing its widest range of pleasure product offerings. Conceptualised by Dentsu Isobar, ‘Get Naughtier’ campaign comprises digital ad films as the primary medium of spreading the message and is supported by digital activities, engagement building influencer activity, and branded content to drive the message over a period of six weeks.

SKORE has consciously made an effort to create content that will resonate with young people, Vishal Vyas, head, marketing, TTK Healthcare Ltd, said. “We wanted to communicate that we are more than a condom brand, offering interesting sexual wellness and pleasure products such as Vibrating rings, and Flavoured Lube variants, to Pheromone Activating Spray for men and Pleasure Gel for women. In a category that’s hard to advertise, stereotyped with sleaze and one that invites moral trolling, consumers are barely aware of the diverse offerings in addition to the large range of diverse condoms we have. This campaign deals with these smartly and tries to normalise experimentation and extended playtime for couples’ sans judgement or guilt,” he added.

The insight behind the campaign is based on sales data and social media chatter that shows couples were, more than ever before, willing to explore intimacy and try out new products. The brand recognised this as an opportunity to raise awareness about its extensive range of products through innovative and bold digital content. For Aalap Desai, national creative director, Isobar India, the category, though creatively fertile, invariably invites a lot many restrictions and censor from mainline media. “Not only are the media touchpoints relevant to the consumers for whom the products are meant, but also it’s one of those rare & truly integrated campaigns covering content, social media, performance, influencer marketing and OTT films via a singular narrative,” he highlighted.

The integrated digital campaign aims to generate buzz over multiple touchpoints cohesively for maximum impact. The social media content drives engagement through interactive content encouraging brand awareness among the target audiences through active participation. A large-scale sampling activity via social media contests and other activities are also undertaken to create familiarity with the product offerings.

Two digital films that support this campaign encourage audiences to explore their naughtier side for a happy well-rounded life. The campaign aims to drive up the conversational quotient further with branded content pieces in association with platforms like Alright and LBB. Through this kind of synergy in content pieces, the brand plans to seamlessly weave itself within the lives of young couples and make them realise what they can simply not afford to miss out in their bedrooms.

Read Also: WinZO partners with casual games publisher Voodoo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook