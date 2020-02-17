Skootr appoints Prashant Datta as marketing head

Datta will help Skootr as an aspirational brand amidst the stakeholders

Skootr has appointed Prashant Datta as its marketing head. The hiring is in line with the company’s plans to expand its presence across India. In his new role, Datta will help Skootr as an aspirational brand amidst the stakeholders.

With over 14 years of experience in marketing communication and brand management, Prashant Datta has been driving the marketing and retail initiatives for a plethora of brands in the luxury and lifestyle segment. In his last assignment with Safilo Group, he had a dual responsibility as marketing head (India) and communication and PR manager (IMEA) for the group, where he was instrumental in establishing the key portfolio brands within the country. Prior to that he had worked for Swatch Group and Bose Corporation.

Four years since its inception, Skootr has entered its critical expansion stage. Datta will be responsible for devising its marketing strategy, while identifying Skootr’s playing segment and position the brand appropriately in front of the target audience. This would be identified keeping in mind Skootr’s key strengths, competition mapping, market potential and data analysis.

According to Puneet Chandra, founder and JMD, Skootr, Datta is a skilled marketing leader with an enormous experience in driving impactful marketing campaigns across brands. “As we move towards expansion mode, his experience will be critical in our growth journey,” he added.

Skootr is one of the nation’s leading serviced office provider which offers a curated workspace solution to MNCs and large enterprises. Skootr has over 50 clients on board and is present across the Delhi NCR region with an asset portfolio of 13 centres currently. The company intends to initiate its pan-India expansion plans starting with Mumbai and Hyderabad.

