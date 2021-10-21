Skit appoints Ashish Gupta to its Board of Directors

Ashish Gupta has started several enterprises in his career including Junglee, Tavant Technologies, Helion Ventures, and Drishti Technologies.

Skit has appointed Ashish Gupta as an independent member of its Board of Directors. In this role, Gupta will be actively involved in helping Skit in all aspects of the business including organisation building, product positioning, and go-to-market execution. With over 20 years of experience, Ashish Gupta has board experience from several successful technology companies. Onboarding Ashish Gupta will help us navigate the next stage of growth for the company, Sourabh Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Skit. “Together, we will work towards building a future-ready, AI-enabled product for our customers across the globe. Ashish Gupta will help further fuel innovation for Skit across all three markets, to transform customer engagement. He will work closely with our leadership team and this will be a huge step in helping us transform our vision into reality,” he added.

Ashish Gupta has started several enterprises in his career including Junglee, Tavant Technologies, Helion Ventures, and Drishti Technologies. He has invested in several startups and businesses including Flipkart, MuSigma, MakeMyTrip, redBus, Upwork, and Infoedge, and served as a board member in several of them.

Skit’s approach is revolutionary in the voice enablement market which has traditionally only ‘pulled together’ pieces from different vendors, Ashish Gupta, said. “By having control of the full stack, Skit has the flexibility needed to deliver a great experience while retaining the ability to work across different applications. Much like what the full-stack approach did for apple (with the iPhone) or Amazon (with etailing), Skit too has the potential to usher in a new era for how customers interact with complex pieces of software like banking systems, insurance, and credit systems, shopping applications, booking systems and a lot more. Their strategic thinking, learning agility, execution skills, and hunger, equip them to build a large company in this nascent and enormous space,” he highlighted.

Skit is an artificial intelligence SaaS voice automation company. Given that hyper-personalisation and enhancement of customer experience are Skit’s strongest suit, the company will potentially address the $300 billion voice customer service market with its voice AI platform, Vernacular Intelligent Voice Automation (VIVA). VIVA replicates human-like conversation and understands the speaker’s intent while translating other unique speech characteristics that enable more efficient query resolutions. With over 10 million hours of training data, VIVA is able to understand over 16 languages, 160 dialects and help enterprise clients reduce 40-50% in average call handle time, enable 40-60% drop in operational costs, and CSAT scores of 4.5 post-deployment.

