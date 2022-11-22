Skit.ai launches 24×7 AI-powered customer support with OPPO India

Voice artificial intelligence (AI) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, Skit.ai has partnered with OPPO India to launch its 24×7 AI-powered customer support solution. As per the company, its augmented voice intelligence platform responds to all OPPO customer queries after business hours, with instant responses and zero waiting time. With complete end-to-end automation of in-scope calls, the AI-enabled voice bot will help resolve most customer queries, it claimed.

OPPO operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market, which demands quick, efficient, and proactive responses to meet our customers’ needs, Saurabh Chaturvedi, head of customer service, OPPO India, said. “Hence, our Customer Experience (CX) strategy at OPPO India is heavily focused on implementing solutions that allow our customers to navigate their queries easily. Through our strategic partnership with Skit.ai, we aim at multiplying our Customer Experience (CX) support with dual benefits: our customers receive immediate resolution and 24×7 support,” he added.

OPPO India & Skit.ai’s partnership has claimed to witness great results in the deployment stage, and the voice bot is completely equipped to answer all customer queries. Additionally, Skit.ai’s augmented voice intelligence platform will comprehend more as it expands its AI capabilities by answering more customer queries resulting in improved performance and adding more value to OPPO’s customer experience (CX) strategy, it added.

Over the years, we have seen industry leaders across key sectors realise the benefits of Voice AI in India and across the globe, Sourabh Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Skit.ai, stated. OPPO India recognises the potential Voice AI holds to shape the future of CX management,” he highlighted.

