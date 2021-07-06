SKINN by Titan releases a digital campaign to promote their latest fragrance collection

The SKINN Tales campaign is live across the brand's online platforms and other offline mediums

SKINN, a fine fragrance brand from the house of Titan, has rolled out a digital video to promote their latest fragrance collection, Tales. Conceptualised by Ogilvy South, the video is aimed at creating awareness for this new launch and encourage consumers to try all the new SKINN Tales fragrances – Rio, Ibiza, Oslo, and Malaga. The SKINN Tales campaign is live across the brand’s online platforms and other offline mediums.

Targeted at women and men, between the ages of 22-45 years, the film captures moments of happiness. “With this video, the brand aims to capture the imagination of the users who are looking for everyday fragrances that have a unique character at the heart of their creation,” the company said in a statement.

“The digital video is a visual depiction of how a spray or a whiff of Tales fragrance transforms and elevates the mood instantly. The overall vibe of the film is colourful, refreshing and quirky. The brand intends to spread waves of cheer through Tales, a collection of four delightful scents in times when most of us are looking for small pockets of joy every day. The campaign embodies how happiness is just a spray away with SKINN Tales fragrances,” Kanwalpreet Walia, marketing head, fragrance and accessories division, Titan Company Limited, said.

With four distinct fragrances under Tales – ‘Rio’ and ‘Oslo’ for men, and ‘Malaga’ and ‘Ibiza’ for women, these fragrances are available at a price of Rs 1595 for 100 ml.

For Mahesh Gharat, CCO, Ogilvy South, Tales by Skinn is that whiff of happiness that has the power to lift our everyday moods. “Each of the variants – Rio, Ibiza, Oslo and Malaga embody a distinct yet breezy fragrance that alters a person’s atmosphere, when used. The idea, therefore, was to capture a happy and light vibe while creating a sense of fun and cheerful moments. The film has done justice to this vision and will give an opportunity to the brand to tell myriad Tales of Happiness,” he added.

Read Also: Leo Burnett India appoints Niket Kumar as executive vice president and head, digital

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook