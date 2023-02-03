Skincare brand Sixam Glow launches in India with #HalfTheNewDouble campaign

Sixam Glow, a skincare brand, has been launched in India. The brand has debuted with a film, which emphasises on how it feels when the consumers use its products – a double duty cleanser, Alt.Command.Slay exfoliator and go-to-bed sleeping face mask.

The brand said its objective is to create a range of multi-tasking products that fit every multi-tasking woman’s needs and save time in every working woman’s life. The brand begins its journey as a digital-only brand and will sell through its website and Amazon initially.

The brand campaign #HalfTheNewDouble buzzed around the equation ½ = 2x, which is conceptualized by Inextis Studios, teasing netizens about the new ‘X’ in town.



“As a brand, we want to empower women with the confidence of having healthy skin and being the best versions of themselves each day and everyday. To always work towards uplifting women because we’ve always got each other’s back.” said Nidhi Dhody, head of marketing and product development, SIXAM Glow.

Before the launch, the brand did an influencer marketing activity on Instagram where the influencers posted a story catching the 6 am GLOW with the hashtag #6amGlow. Further, a jingle sung by Antara Mitra will be used as an anthem by the brand.

They also had a pre launch contest, where the winner received a Voucher. Winners were randomly drawn amongst the followers.

“Launching SIXAM Glow in a category that is already saturated was a deal where our team made it hassle-free for them by creating a whole strategy. The ideas & creatives shared were right off the bat with the brand’s vision.” said Chirag Sangai, Business Head at Sociowash, creative digital agency that helped the brand create a social-digital campaign strategy.

