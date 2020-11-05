Skechers India launches a new campaign with Ananya Panday

The campaign has been created and conceptualised by Leo Burnett India

Skechers India’s latest campaign Originals Keep Moving starring actor Ananya Panday announces the launch of the brands flagship lifestyle collections, the Skechers D’Lites, which features a design based on the iconic 90s sneakers that Skechers originated. The campaign has been created and conceptualised by Leo Burnett India.

The Skechers D’Lites range asserts street cred and this is reflected in the TVC, that pays homage to the thriving dance culture that’s exploding in the country. Themed around a very relevant mantra of our time, that no matter what life throws at you, you keep moving, Ananya and her troupe don’t let a cancelled rehearsal dampen their spirits but come together in true millennial style. Shot during the lockdown in urban Bombay and picturesque Goa, the film really captures the vibe of the town.

As Skechers was born as a youth-focused brand, it’s our aim to strengthen our connection through communication with the youth of India and ignite a shift in the Indian mind-set at large, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said. “With this announcement, we have also launched the newest collection in our flagship lifestyle range—Skechers D’Lites—and welcome Ananya to the Skechers family where she will be a perfect ambassador thanks to her role as an influencer to her fans of all ages,” he added.

For Rajdeepak Das, managing director – India and chief creative officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, reminiscent of the 90’s style, as Ananya and her friends sashay down the streets in synchronized choreography, the visuals and the music are bound to take you through familiar yet unfamiliar territory with a retro cool meeting the edgy future vibe. “Dance has always been a central form of self-expression and just like the iconic Skechers D’Lites collection and our campaign draws a parallel between the two encouraging everyone to keep moving forward in life,” he stated.

