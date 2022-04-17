Six ways to grow your multi-platform engagement

By Vipasha Joshi

A multi-platform social media strategy is like a Rubik’s cube, you need to align all the colors to succeed. With each social media platform presenting its own set of unique challenges and opportunities, it is important to work across all of them in unison to be effective and successful.

Here are some tips that will help you grow your multi-platform engagement:

Choose the right technology partner

Social media is not the space where you can thrive in isolation, it is necessary to collaborate with experts to better understand the full potential of optimising and also monetising your content as well as widening the reach of your social media presence. Always look for the technology partner that best serves your goals and aligns with your vision as well. Along with collaboration, you can also use the provided social media plug-ins and use them to garner traffic from different social platforms. Social media integration with companies that are working on optimising the content and reaching full optimisation will be a perfectly balanced blend, where you get to focus more on the creative side of content creation and not worry too much about content optimisation, post-production.



Always cross-promote

One of the best ways to grow your multi-platform engagement is by cross promoting your brand/profile. You can always leverage your followers or audiences on one platform to grow your other platforms. Using cross platform promotion will give you a wider reach, drive faster growth and maximise your overall engagement. Some ways to cross-promote your content are adding links to all of your social media profiles on every platform, offering exclusive content on a specific platform, and promoting content that you have created on one platform on others to migrate your user base to all your social media platforms. Exclusive content will undoubtedly create a strong pull towards your other platforms as the combination of engaging new content and the fear of missing out (FOMO) on the content will make the content irresistible and in-turn generate more cross-platform engagement.

Keep a close eye on the changing algorithms and analytics



Today, it is not just enough that you or your brand exist on these platforms. It is equally important to understand and keep a close eye on all the changing algorithms followed by these platforms, this way you can be on top of the most consumed content and remain relevant. Analytics also requires a keen eye as you need to understand who, what and when the content that you create gets the most traffic and interest. The reason why social media platforms use algorithms is to organically filter through the large amount of content that is available on each platform. Hence, it is important to understand the algorithm changes and also break-down the analytics to better understand your content consumer base. A major chunk of content creators are not up to date with the changes in the algorithm which might affect their content and optimisation. So, it is necessary to be in sync with the algorithms to generate revenue and grow cross platform as well.

Improve search engine ranking

One of the integral ways to boost your multi-platform engagement is to improve your search engine ranking. While this is common knowledge, understanding how to improve the ranking is a little more complicated. It’s clear that much like every other variable in the creator space, consistency will be the major contributor to better visibility. With attention spans becoming shorter, it is essential that your searchability is high to grow your engagement outside of your platform’s bubble, which will require you to partner with experts who will help you improve your SEO rankings.

Create quick overview reports

Use your social media analytics to the best of your advantage. Almost all of the social media platforms provide the options of viewing your analytics. You can track your performance overview, metrics breakdown chart and also the breakdown of your post where you can analyse the engagement on the post. This will further help in evaluating your social media performance and help understand which content is doing good, which ones are trending and which ones are more suitable for cross platform optimisation.

Deep dive knowledge into sustainable and relevant content

It is necessary to have knowledge on what type of content is sustainable and relevant. It is easy to be a one hit wonder on social media where everything has a potential to go viral one time but to grow your presence, visibility and optimise your content it is important to understand the need for sustainable content. It is also crucial to know that content validity differs from genre to genre and so does the duration of the content. So, it is good to be educated on the kind of content that will work in the long run. It is therefore imperative for creators who need upskilling in sustainable content and support in optimisation to partner with an expert to enable growth.

To manifest and magnify the benefits of a multi-platform engagement, you will need to expand your presence. It is a task to manage cross-platform engagement but the more you diversify your social media presence, the better will be the impact you create.

The author is country manager, Jellysmack

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook