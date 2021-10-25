Sirona unveils #StainButNoPain campaign for its new product

With these collaborations, the company plans to utilise the reach of the influencers

Sirona has launched #StainButNoPain campaign for its new product, Period Stain Remover. The company has collaborated with more than 100 Instagram and YouTube influencers including Karishma Mehta, founder, Officialhumansofbombay, beauty and lifestyle blogger Payal Banerjee, Sameera Sherief, Naveena, Janani Ashok Kumar, among others. With these collaborations, the company plans to utilise the strong reach of the influencers and spread the word amongst the consumers. These influencers have a high average engagement rate on social media platforms and will lend a voice to this highly innovative product, Sirona said in a statement.

Period stains are an issue that every menstruator faces at some point during their cycle but there are no specific go-to solutions or hacks for this, as there are for other stains such as turmeric, oil, wine, mud, and others, Deep Bajaj, CEO and co-founder of Sirona, noted.

“As a result, they have learned to live with the inconvenience of rubbing these stains to remove them or getting clothes spoilt. We have come up with an innovative product to address this issue by launching India’s first-Period Stain Remover that makes it easier for menstruators to wash away period stains,” Bajaj said.

The newly launched product is India’s first-period stain remover, Sirona claimed in a statement. It is plant-based and contains bio-enzymes that remove both old and new bloodstains without bleaching the clothes or impacting the fabric quality, the statement added.

Sirona offers products that address unsolved issues that women confront from puberty to menopause. Some of its products include Pain Relief Patch for period pain, PeeBuddy Urination Funnel, Oxo-biodegradable Disposal Bags, Rash-free Black Pads.

