Sirona rolls out #BeTheChange campaign

The campaign will run across all the major cities in India, Sirona said in a statement.

Femtech startup Sirona has launched #BeTheChange campaign for the ongoing festive season. With this campaign, Sirona wants to encourage people to provide house helps with hygienic and affordable period care. The campaign that has started in November, will run till December and across all the major cities in India, Sirona said in a statement.

“House helps mean a lot in our daily lives. They do the cooking, washing, house cleaning and so much more and just like any other woman, they too deserve the best when it comes to period hygiene. But unfortunately, we all know the financial condition of our house helps and the sad dynamics they often face at home. So, this festive season, gift a menstrual cup to your house help and make them switch to the cup of life,” Deep Bajaj, CEO and co-founder, Sirona, said.

Sirona has been consistently working on sparking conversations on menstrual hygiene in India. In October, the brand launched #StainButNoPain campaign for its new product, Period Stain Remover. The company collaborated with more than 100 Instagram and YouTube influencers including Karishma Mehta, founder, Officialhumansofbombay, beauty and lifestyle blogger Payal Banerjee, Sameera Sherief, Naveena, Janani Ashok Kumar, among others.

The brand has introduced several products to address unsolved issues that women confront from puberty to menopause. They offer products such as Pain Relief Patch for period pain, PeeBuddy Urination Funnel to help women to stand and pee in dirty toilets, Oxo-biodegradable Disposal Bags for hygienic disposal of sanitary waste, Rash-free Black Pads, among others.

Read Also: ESPNcricinfo benefits from the return of live sports; expects to post 20-25% rise in advertising revenue in FY21

Read Also: Parag Agrawal of Indian origin replaces Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Read Also: CRED rolls out latest film featuring Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook