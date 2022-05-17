Sirona rolls out a new campaign #PeriodsHiTohHai

Sirona Hygiene has rolled out its new campaign #PeriodsHiTohHai for Menstrual Hygiene Day. Aiming to address the stigma around periods, the campaign, which went live on May 16, 2022, will run till May 28, 2022 across India. As part of the campaign, the brand has also launched a social media engagement activity.

“Through this campaign we aim to empower period positivity and break the stigma related to periods. Sirona’s products help to solve period problems for women. We also create educational content in the form of videos, blogs, infographics to keep our audience well-informed,” Deep Bajaj, founder and CEO, Sirona Hygiene, said.

The ad film highlights stigma associated with periods within Indian households. The film shows the life of two sisters, Saniya and Sonia, where Saniya hides her sanitary pad from her dad and Sonia interrogates her sister over this act of secrecy. To teach Saniya a lesson, Sonia begins to wrap her daily-use products such as water bottles, toothpaste, medicines and so on with brown papers until Saniya realises the mischief played by her younger sister and confronts her about this behaviour. The ad then conveys a social message, ‘if you don’t hide other medical / hygiene products, why do you hide period products? Periods are nothing to be shameful or embarrassed about. Let’s normalise it’.

Sirona Hygiene aims to solve intimate and menstrual hygiene issues for women, which are not adequately addressed in the country. To solve these problems, the company offers products such as pain relief patches, oxo-degradable disposal bags, anti-chafing rash cream, peebuddy and peebuddy pregRX. Additionally, they are the advocates of menstrual cups, tampons and panty liners, underarm sweat pads, maternity breast pads and intimate wet wipes, intimate wash, therapeutic body wash, bodyguard subsidiary that includes N95 and N99 masks, mosquitoes repellents and everyday hygiene (sanitizers).

