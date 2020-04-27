Team Sirona, the makers of PeeBuddy, initiates fundraiser campaign for menstrual hygiene

Sirona is also ensuring environmental sustainability through the distribution of its biodegradable pads

In order to address women’s health and menstrual hygiene amid the lockdown, Sirona, the makers of PeeBuddy has launched a fundraiser campaign to donate menstrual sanitary supplies to women who can’t access or afford these otherwise.

With the pandemic affecting the lives of millions of people across the country, the firm aims to solve feminine intimate and menstrual hygiene issues, by reaching out to marginalised women with menstrual supplies, through its network of community organisations. Through the campaign, the company seeks to attain financial support from individuals/ organisations to reach out to as many girls and women as possible.

According to Deep Bajaj, founder and CEO of Sirona, the pandemic has uprooted everyone in different ways, but it is the marginalised women, who are the hardest hit. While the government, companies, and individuals are helping people from economically weaker sections with food and medical support yet, the menstrual hygiene needs of women, which are critical to their health, are largely going unnoticed. “Their wellbeing is as important as that of that of others- even more so, if one looks at their role as the caretaker of the house, in particular. To rise from the crisis as a better society and a stronger economy, we must take their needs into consideration,” he added. Even a small donation of Rs 150, can ensure two months of sanitary supplies for a woman.

Apart from supporting women with the menstrual hygiene needs, the firm is also ensuring environmental sustainability through the distribution of its biodegradable pads. With a team of volunteers, the organisation aims to distribute these sanitary supplies to the beneficiaries identified by their community partner – KHUSHII.

Read Also: How covid-19 is impacting the rural market

Read Also: How brands can act as a driving force in the fight against novel coronavirus

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook