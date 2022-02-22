Sirona acquires IMPOWER in an all-cash deal

With this acquisition, Sirona has forayed into the women safety segment

Femtech startup Sirona has forayed into the women safety segment with the acquisition of IMPOWER. Sirona has acquired the women’s safety brand from Donna FMCG in an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a statement. With this strategic acquisition, Sirona claims to emerge as the only brand in India to offer both feminine hygiene and women safety products.



“At the core of Sirona, lies a deep passion to talk about unaddressed feminine hygiene issues that women face and solve them with our unique products. With International Women’s Day around the corner, we thought of moving beyond the tokenism of putting out a post and instead of picking another neglected area – women safety and offering solutions there. In IMPOWER, we saw a brand that shared our philosophy and was as committed to driving on-ground impact,” Deep Bajaj, co-founder and CEO, Sirona, said.



Sirona raised Rs 100 crore from the Good Glamm Group in December 2021. Post the fundraising, the company has turned bullish on strategic acquisitions and scaling growth as it wants to hit the Rs 500 crore revenue mark within the next three years. The acquisition of IMPOWER is a natural extension of Sirona’s mission of creating a larger impact in society by providing awareness, education, and opportunity around all unaddressed issues, safety being one of them, the company said.



“With IMPOWER, we want to make every woman feel safe and have the freedom to step out without worry. Sirona has made great strides in the feminine hygiene category. Deep and his team has made lives simpler for women with their innovative products – the majority of which are habit-changing products but have been adopted at a mass scale, we need similar adoption for IMPOWER and hence the alliance,” Akshay Dua and Tanisha Pant, founders, IMPOWER, said.

