SIP Abacus ropes in Mullen Lintas as its creative partner

Mullen Lintas aims to change people’s perception of the Abacus and build awareness about the impact it has on a child’s mind

SIP Abacus, the skill development program for children, has recently awarded its creative duties to Mullen Lintas. The account will be handled by the Bangalore office of Mullen Lintas. The appointment is the outcome of a multi-agency pitch. The scope entails building the brand via omnichannel advertising and visibility via social media.

With this association, Mullen Lintas aims to change people’s perception of the Abacus and build awareness about the impact it has on a child’s mind, while simultaneously building a strong foothold in the market. “We are confident that our association with Mullen Lintas will help not just raise the awareness of SIP Abacus brand but also will let more Indians come to know the power of the Abacus Program,” Dinesh Victor, founder and managing director, SIP Academy India Pvt Ltd. said.

“We look forward to Mullen Lintas’ well-known branding and communication expertise to take our flagship brand SIP Abacus closer to children and parents aligning with our powerful vision,” Sibi Sekhar, director, SIP Academy India Pvt Ltd. added on the association with the agency.

SIP Abacus has been quietly brewing a storm in the educational sector over the last 17 years and has helped many children across the country to develop arithmetics and build their concentration skills, Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer, Mullen Lintas said. “We are excited to be given the mandate to craft the brand strategy and point of view for SIP Abacus that will enable more parents and children to embrace the concept of mathematics and emerge successful. The category understanding and creative firepower demonstrated by our team led by our CCO Azazul Haque is what worked the magic for us,” he added further.

Read Also: Sun Pharma ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador for Abzorb dusting powder

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook