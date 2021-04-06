  • MORE MARKET STATS

SIP Abacus ropes in Mullen Lintas as its creative partner

By: |
Updated: Apr 06, 2021 4:44 PM

The scope entails building the brand via omnichannel advertising and visibility via social media

Mullen Lintas aims to change people’s perception of the Abacus and build awareness about the impact it has on a child’s mindMullen Lintas aims to change people’s perception of the Abacus and build awareness about the impact it has on a child’s mind

SIP Abacus, the skill development program for children, has recently awarded its creative duties to Mullen Lintas. The account will be handled by the Bangalore office of Mullen Lintas. The appointment is the outcome of a multi-agency pitch. The scope entails building the brand via omnichannel advertising and visibility via social media.

With this association, Mullen Lintas aims to change people’s perception of the Abacus and build awareness about the impact it has on a child’s mind, while simultaneously building a strong foothold in the market. “We are confident that our association with Mullen Lintas will help not just raise the awareness of SIP Abacus brand but also will let more Indians come to know the power of the Abacus Program,” Dinesh Victor, founder and managing director, SIP Academy India Pvt Ltd. said.

Related News

“We look forward to Mullen Lintas’ well-known branding and communication expertise to take our flagship brand SIP Abacus closer to children and parents aligning with our powerful vision,” Sibi Sekhar, director, SIP Academy India Pvt Ltd. added on the association with the agency.

SIP Abacus has been quietly brewing a storm in the educational sector over the last 17 years and has helped many children across the country to develop arithmetics and build their concentration skills, Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer, Mullen Lintas said. “We are excited to be given the mandate to craft the brand strategy and point of view for SIP Abacus that will enable more parents and children to embrace the concept of mathematics and emerge successful. The category understanding and creative firepower demonstrated by our team led by our CCO Azazul Haque is what worked the magic for us,” he added further.

Read Also: Sun Pharma ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador for Abzorb dusting powder

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. SIP Abacus ropes in Mullen Lintas as its creative partner
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Streax Shampoo Hair Colour partners with Shah Rukh Khan
2IPL 14 proves to be more than bang for the buck as BCCI eyes Rs 4,000 crore in sponsorship revenue
3Sun Pharma ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador for Abzorb dusting powder