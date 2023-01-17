SingleInterface unveils Divia Aggarwal as Head of Finance

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) hyperlocal marketing-to-commerce solution provider SingleInterface has announced the appointment of Divia Aggarwal as head of finance. In the new role, Aggarwal will be responsible for ensuring the strong financial health of the organisation, the company claimed. Moreover, he will oversee financial planning, analysis and controllership functions in the company, working across departments to analyse financial insights and build SingleInterface’s financial strategy, it added.

With Aggarwal’s extensive experience in finance and strategic planning, he will be a key driver in expanding the company’s global footprint and strengthening our overall strategic approach, for efficient management, Tarun Sobhani, founder and CEO, SingleInterface, said. “His expertise and leadership will be important as we continue to innovate and grow our SaaS-enabled hyperlocal marketing to commerce capabilities,” he added.

Prior to joining SingleInterface, Aggarwal was working with OYO Vacation Homes as the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) head. In his nearly 15 years of experience, he has worked with other organisations such as Ernst & Young and Bharti Airtel Limited and played a key role in establishing Airtel Payments Bank.

