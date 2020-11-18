  • MORE MARKET STATS

Singapore based Dole Packaged Foods partners with Wondrlab

November 18, 2020 2:13 PM

Wondrlab will help the brand launch in India, and provide further strategic and creative direction for its marketing activities

The India launch has kicked off with a special Diwali-themed pack called 'Dole Utsav'

Singapore based MNC Dole Packaged Foods has signed on the newly launched platform-first agency, Wondrlab. In its new mandate, Wondrlab will help the brand launch in India, and provide further strategic and creative direction for its marketing activities. The India launch has kicked off with a special Diwali-themed pack called ‘Dole Utsav’ and will be followed up with a series of other product launches in the coming weeks.

The announcement of Dole Packaged Foods’ partnership with Wondrlab comes on the back of a series of quirky digital ads. At a time when the festive season is reeling under gifting fever, the Dole Utsav campaign makes a case for not leaving yourself out, especially when the gift is ‘too good to gift.’ The films show relationships, which would ordinarily be considered the most selfless, including a mischievous grandmother and in-laws celebrating their first Diwali, getting tempted and keeping the Dole Utsav pack for themselves.

At Dole, we want to champion an equitable world where everyone – irrespective of age, income, location, race or gender has access to healthy nutrition, and that is what we are now bringing to India, Mudit Mathur, general manager – India, Dole Packaged Foods, said. “Our portfolio of clean label products – no added sugar or preservatives should contribute to building a healthy nation. Wondrlab understood our brand values and philosophy right from the beginning; partnering with them will take our brand to our consumers in the most strategic way,” he added.

“For a festive season brief, the most important factor is to break the clutter, especially when it comes to a new brand launch. That was the attempt in using the consumer insight of the ‘gifting paradox’, where you want to purchase the best gift for others, but when you find the perfect gift, you have to fight the temptation of keeping it for yourself. We look forward to creating more fresh, exciting work together, Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said.

Read Also: OMG expands sports and entertainment practice Fuse to Asia Pacific

