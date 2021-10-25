Singapore Airlines looks forward to seeing customers in the air again with new brand campaign

The campaign will also be extended to print advertisements and out-of-home media.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has rolled out its new brand campaign ‘We Look Forward to Seeing You in the Air Again’. The video features elements from the Airline’s new sonic signature, the Sound of Singapore Airlines, which was based on SIA’s new batik motif. The video was unveiled on Singapore Airlines’ website, as well as its Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. It also debuted to a global audience via online and international broadcast channels. Furthermore, the campaign will be extended to print advertisements and out-of-home (OOH) media.

There is understandable excitement about the long-awaited reopening of international borders, and many of SIA’s customers have eagerly begun to make travel plans once again, Lau Hui Ling, general manager, brand and marketing, Singapore Airlines, said. “We understand that during this time, some may still be concerned about the in-flight and on-ground experience. With this video, we hope to reassure our customers that their well-being is our utmost priority, and that we significantly enhanced the travel journey with their comfort in mind,” she added.

The 30-second video ad film follows a group of travellers at various stages of the trip from their home to the aircraft. The video ends with the travellers comfortably settled in their aircraft seat, once again experiencing the Singapore Airlines service and looking forward to the joy of flying to their destination. With this campaign film, SIA aims to highlight how customers can continue to enjoy an enhanced travel experience with Singapore Airlines, despite the myriad changes brought about by covid-19.

