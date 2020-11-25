  • MORE MARKET STATS

SIN join hands with ATK Mohun Bagun and Hyderabad FC as Official Partner

By: |
November 25, 2020 4:38 PM

Denim brand SIN has also brought on Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

The partnership marks the brand’s maiden association with the teams ahead of Season 2020- 2021The partnership marks the brand’s maiden association with the teams ahead of Season 2020- 2021

Denim brand SIN has partnered with two franchises from the on-going Indian football league Indian Super League ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Hyderabad FC. The partnership marks the brand’s maiden association with the teams ahead of Season 2020- 2021 and represents its deep connect with Young India. Apart from partaking in India’s largest annual football event, the brand has etched its name in the sports world, by signing on Hardik Pandya, a leading figure in the world of cricket and a remarkable sportsman as its brand ambassador.

“SIN is a brand that has always strived to create a dynamic new India and is all about being truly uber cool. We are elated to partner with two young and super vibrant teams, that perfectly encompass the youthful fervor that we embody through our craftsmanship and reflect our corporate philosophy and love for the sport,” Vijaylaxmi Poddar, managing director, Clothing Culture Pvt. Ltd, said.

Related News

Sin Denim is a leading fashion denim brand with a pan-India presence. The DNA of the brand is spinning a mélange of edgy creativity combined with modern lines & sleek fits. Founded in 2012, the brand is hugely popular among the youth of India, and has won several global accolades; such as Image’s Emerging Menswear Brand, Most Admired Fashion Brand (2015) and The Best Fashion Sustainability Award by the global retail giant Lulu.

Read Also: Star India acquires Cricket South Africa media rights till 2024

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. SIN join hands with ATK Mohun Bagun and Hyderabad FC as Official Partner
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Greg Barclay elected as Independent ICC Chair
2Kinnect bags creative digital mandate for Himalaya Men
3Star India acquires Cricket South Africa media rights till 2024