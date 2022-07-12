Simpl appoints Somansh Kumar as director – platform integrations

Simpl has appointed Somansh Kumar as director of platform integrations. Through this key appointment, Simpl aims to drive merchant quality and their onboarding experience. In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for leading the integrations’ charter for Simpl’s 20,000 and growing merchant partners. He will especially drive merchant quality and their onboarding experience with a laser-sharp focus on integration lifecycle management and post-integration support. “Somansh’s deep experience with cross-functional expertise in technology, solutions and consulting is perfect for Simpl’s growth,” Nitya Sharma, CEO and co-founder, Simpl, said.

Before joining Simpl, Somansh Kumar worked with Kuliza Technologies, HCL Technologies Infrastructure Services Division) and McAfee India. He has cross-functional expertise in various fields including technology, presales, solution architecture, and consulting. “I believe there is a massive opportunity for Simpl to overhaul business processes and enhance merchant experience. To optimise business growth, I will be leveraging digital enablers and create distinctive models and modify existing business processes with new-age technologies,” Somansh Kumar, director – platform integrations – Simpl, stated.

Simpl is India’s one of the fastest-growing checkout networks meant to make payments invisible and money intelligent. Simpl aims to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 20,000 available merchants and over 25 million users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating a frictionless and inclusive digital payments experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers.

Simpl is a consumer experience platform providing a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers easy checkout, buyer protection, and a pay-later facility to allow them to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. Through Simpl, merchants can provide consumers with an easy, safe, and intuitive user experience.

