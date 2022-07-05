Simpl appoints Shikha Tomar as senior director of its partner success team

Simpl has appointed Shikha Tomar as senior director and head, partner success team. With this strategic appointment, Simpl aims to help its onboarded merchant partners achieve their business goals. Tomar will be instrumental in building a sustainable partnership with the platform’s clients, Nitya Sharma, CEO and co-founder, Simpl, said. “It is important for us to help our merchant partners achieve their business outcomes especially as the fintech payments landscape innovates at a breath-taking pace. Tomar’s expertise in the creation of innovative digital solutions for technology-enabled companies will help us in forging powerful partnerships,” she added.

Tomar comes with over 12 years of diverse experience. She has been instrumental in creating innovative digital solutions for multiple domains. “I look forward to innovating and creating an interconnected ecosystem conducive to the fintech growth space and leveraging existing partnerships. My efforts will be centered on expanding into new markets and driving partnerships with new members with greater efficiency,” Shikha Tomar stated.

Simpl will continue to expand its leadership team across partnerships and customer service with an aim to democratise the digital transformation in the payments space in India.

Read Also: Bottle Openers wins the digital mandate for Equal

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook