Simba’s Sidhant Bhutani on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Sidhant Bhutani, marketing head, Simba Craft Beer

At a time when everyone is trying to look beyond the pandemic called Covid-19, communication needs to be crafted carefully by brands. From creating awareness to showing empathy – are some of the ways brands can remain relevant. Sidhant Bhutani, marketing head, Simba Craft Beer talks about how brands can remain pertinent in the time of Covid-19. (Edited excerpts)

On the marketing strategy brands should follow to remain relevant

The pandemic has majorly affected the consumer behaviour forcing brands to relook at how they communicate with their consumers today. Digital platforms are defining the new normal as it has emerged as one of the strongest and only mediums to stay connected during this health crisis. Taking a cue from this, brands need to re-look at their marketing strategy and focus more on digital activations either on their owned assets such as social media handles or influencer marketing. There needs to be a conscious effort to move beyond just speaking about themselves and delivering a holistic brand experience.

On the dos and don’ts brands need to follow when communicating with consumers

Gone are the times when brands could blatantly promote their products and depend on it. Consumers seek an immersive experience, something new, something that stays with them and they can take back home. Today, as we fight the pandemic together brands need to be compassionate in their communication and engage in a meaningful way instead of plain promotion. Brands need to leverage their reach on social media to spread awareness and urge people to stay safe and at home. Now is the time to come forward, be empathetic and help in whichever way brands can, to fight the pandemic.

On the periodicity of the conversation

Brands will have to find a way to be consistent but not being too pushy. They must focus on sustained communication with their consumers through cross branded collaborations, influencer engagement and digital activations. Covid-19 has presented marketers with an opportunity to re-look and realign the way they communicate with their consumers. There will be an increased emphasis on digital platforms as opposed to print and the periodicity will largely depend on how brands are staying relevant to their consumer in the current environment.

On how to maintain trust with consumers

Being relevant will be key for brands to earn consumer trust in the current environment. The idea is to maintain a fine balance between staying true to one’s brand ethos and messaging while staying relevant, innovative and empathetic.

On communicating with consumers post Covid-19

Covid-19 has given brands and marketers across the board a huge opportunity to think outside the box and experiment with newer ways of reaching the consumer. As we go forward, the aim will be to market in newer ways, while staying relevant to the consumer and catering to their needs. It will be key for marketers to keep a close watch on emerging trends, quickly adapt and evolve.

