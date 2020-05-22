Simba’s Prabhtej Singh Bhatia on life beyond work

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, CEO and co-founder, Simba

The Job

What I love about my job is to be able to build a brand that resonates with the youth. I take pride in being able to create something that brings joy in people’s lives. I enjoy being a part of an industry where we have overcome challenges over the years, and have expanded in various states of the country. It would be great to see unified regulations across the nation which will help us reach out to more consumers.

The Weekdays

I start my day by conducting a video/ audio conference call with all my teams to share timely updates, news and to address queries. There are a lot of conversations and brainstorming sessions around new products and product categories to prepare ourselves for the future.

Every month, we brew trial batches of new variants in our brewery. And that’s what excites me the most. The whole process of experimenting with new variants and flavours, tasting sessions and discussions is what I look forward to in my job.

Sometimes, when the workload is heavy, I take a quick break by watching an episode of my all-time favourite shows, Friends or Modern Family, to recharge myself.

The Weekend

I usually spend my weekends in Delhi or Raipur with my family. While my weekdays are more planned, my weekends are more about relaxing and spending time with family and friends. I enjoy going out to explore new places with my wife, or hosting family get-togethers. There are some weekends when I spend an entire day binge-watching shows and catching up on my reading.

The Toys

I cannot do without my smartphone. But, given the current situation, Kindle, too. I have bought quite a few books on my Kindle, and have already read three books in the last 15 days.

The Logos

When it comes to being loyal to a brand, I would have to say Apple. My iPad, iWatch, MacBook and iPhone have become absolute essentials for me. They provide me with a connected ecosystem that helps me lead a smarter life by staying on top of things.

