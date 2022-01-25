Signify rolls out ‘The new shape of style’ campaign

With this campaign, Signify wants to target consumers building their new homes or renovating existing ones

Signify has launched a new television advertising campaign ‘The new shape of style’ for its Philips HexaStyle LED downlight. The campaign emphasises the new hexagon shape of the downlights, and showcases the various unique patterns that consumers can create on their ceiling using these downlights. With this campaign, Signify wants to target consumers building their new home or renovating existing ones.



While LED Downlights is a growing category in India, downlights are available in only two shapes round or square. On the other hand, consumers can now use their creativity to create unique patterns in their ceiling by using hexagon-shaped downlights. In this context, the film captures the emotions that the lighting patterns evoke amongst the guests who have arrived at the house-warming party of the host.



The TVC will be aired on primetime TV slots across leading general entertainment, news and movie channels across India. The 45-second ad film has been developed by Publicis. “It’s not every day that one finds lights that have this uniquely stylish, hexagonal shape and the beautiful designs that are made possible because of it. So when people see them, there ought to be some surprise, a little appreciation and definitely, a lot of envy,” Vikash Chemjong, NCD, Publicis, said.



According to Nikhil Gupta, head, marketing and integrated communications and commercial operations, Signify Innovations India Limited, the latest TVC has been conceptualised keeping in mind the brand’s strong legacy in innovation. “With this ad, we have attempted to play on the undercurrents of envy and backhanded compliments that people receive from their social groups, while possessing a new product. We hope that consumers like the ad and become early adopters of our latest innovation,” Gupta added.

