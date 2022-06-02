Signature Global rolls out new campaign ‘Kiraye Se Azaadi’

Real estate company Signature Global India Ltd., has launched a series of television commercials (TVCs) that touch upon the daily struggles of prospective homebuyers living in rented accommodations. The campaign focuses on the message of inspiring homebuyers to get ‘Kiraye se Azaadi’.

Signature Global reiterates its core competency of ‘affordable housing’ with these short stories which target inspiring and first time home buyers, Pradeep Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, Signature Global India Ltd., said. “We are trying to showcase the daily struggles of tenants who are often badgered by their landlords but in an entertaining way. At Signature Global, we are always trying to deliver houses which can turn into beautiful homes with all necessary amenities for a family; with lovable families; away from the daily nagging of landlords. These TVCs effectively communicate this underlying idea,” he added.

Conceptualised by TREE Design and produced and directed by SG Pictures, the ad films feature stories that are relatable. The first ad film ‘Babuji’ showcases how landlords don’t allow tenants to make any changes in the rented house. It shows a family of three; an aged mother along with her two sons sitting over a meal wherein the elder son holds the photograph of their late father while waiting for the younger son to finish his meal and take turn to hold the picture. In the second ad, ‘Window’, a man is shown climbing up to his house on the first floor of a building with the help of his wife on the window as the landlord blocks entry in the home post-midnight whereas his boss keeps him occupied till late in the office.

According to the company, these ad films will be showcased on all major news channels along with various social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook and Instagram etc. In the past, the brand has come up with innovative campaigns which have garnered great response from the public time and again. In this campaign, each of these stories is derived from insights thrown up by the everyday struggles in the lives of tenants.

