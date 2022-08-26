Sidharth Parashar joins Mindshare as chief investment officer, APAC

Mindshare has appointed Sidharth Parashar as the chief investment officer of Mindshare Asia-Pacific (APAC). Earlier, Parashar was the president of investments and pricing at GroupM India. “It has been an amazing journey at GroupM. I look forward to this opportunity in new markets to build value for our client’s business,” Parashar said on his appointment.

In his new role, Parashar will focus on enhancing Mindshare’s investment strategy across local markets as well as driving Intentional Investment and the opportunity for Good Growth in the region.

Parashar will be based in Singapore and will be part of the Mindshare APAC leadership team. He will report to Helen McRae, chief executive officer (CEO), Mindshare APAC. “I am very pleased that Sidharth will be joining our regional team. He brings a tremendous depth of expertise and will be a great champion of Good Growth for our clients,” McRae said.

“Sidharth has had a phenomenal career journey where the organisation has witnessed his evolution from a practice expert to a leader over the last 18 years with GroupM. He has successfully led the investment mandates across all media and has elevated the practice through innovative products and delivering exceptional value for our clients. I would like to wish him the very best and will continue to work closely with him as he drives the regional investment strategy for Mindshare,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia added on Parashar’s move from GroupM to Mindshare.

Parashar comes with more than 22 years of experience in the advertising industry. He has spent 16 years at GroupM before moving to Mindshare in the chief investment officer role.

