Shyam Steel ropes in Vijay Devarakonda as its brand ambassador

Shyam Steel, producers and manufacturers of primary TMT bars, has roped in Indian actor Vijay Devarakonda as its brand ambassador. The group also announced its major plans to expand and revamp its retail operations across the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market followed by other states in South India.



The brand will soon launch a 360-degree campaign highlighting the association with Vijay Devarakonda.

Devarakonda is the newest member to be added to the pantheon of famous endorsers for Shyam Steel. The Andhra and Telengana markets have huge growth potential for the steel sector, and Shyam Steel will aim to be one of the leaders in the primary TMT bar segment across the region.

Commenting on the association, Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel Industries Limited said, “Vijay’s persona resonates with our brand vision and this association with him will not only help us in building a presence in the southern market but also increase our brand penetration and awareness across the country due to his pan-India fan following.”

Shyam Steel plans to onboard more than 500 dealer distributor networks in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets in the next 5 years’ time. The Group’s business activity will also drive immense potential for employment generation which will increase as per the growth of the business in the region.

