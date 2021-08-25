Shyam Steel ropes in Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as brand ambassadors

These appointments highlight Shyam Steel’s philosophy to support the development of overall sports culture and infrastructure, the company said

Shyam Steel has roped in Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as the brand ambassadors. Aligned with the mission of “Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai,” these appointments highlight Shyam Steel’s philosophy to support the development of overall sports culture and infrastructure, which resonates with the company’s larger goal of building India, the company said in a statement.

As a part of the association, Borgohain and Singh will be included in Shyam Steel’s print and digital campaigns pan India. “We are proud to welcome Lovlina and Manpreet into our Shyam Steel family. Their journeys are epitomes of perseverance, strength and determination, which are also affiliated with our core brand philosophy. We at Shyam Steel are optimistic that their personas will surely create a positive impact on the brand Shyam Steel, reinforcing the values that the brand stands for,” Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel said on the association.

“I am happy to join hands with Shyam Steel. This association is a special one and I look forward to a long and fulfilling partnership,” Borgohain said.

“Through this association, I look forward to strengthening the brand values, those the brand represents,” Singh stated on the partnership with the brand.

“The company is now on a steady expansion mode braving the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company, an integral partner of building new India, is committed to meaningfully contribute to the realisation of the target of 300 million tonnes steel production by 2030-31. This is in keeping with the National Steel Policy announced by the Government of India towards transforming India into a self-reliant $5-trillion economy,” Shyam Steel added in the statement.

