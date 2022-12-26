Shyam Steel rolls out its ‘Hamesha Ke Liye Strong’ campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Shyam Steel has launched its new ‘Hamesha Ke Liye Strong’ television commercial (TVC) campaign featuring cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. The TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt Ltd and produced by Cornerstone. The 360-degree campaign will be put across digital platforms as well as news, sports, entertainment, and general entertainment channels (GEC) channels in TV and cinema halls. The campaign will be followed by an outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication until the current financial year, it further stated.

The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands for as a brand, Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel, said. “The previous TVCs were also well received by the audience and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help us to establish a strong connection among our target group,” he added.

The ad film shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying the winter evening and sharing a jacket due to the cold. According to the company, this signifies the flexibility and understanding between the couple that strengthens the foundation of a relationship which is similar to when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars, they are more sustainable and have a strong foundation, it claimed.

Also Read GroupM India elevates Navin Khemka and Sonali Malaviya for EssenceMediacom South Asia

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook