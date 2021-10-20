Shyam Steel launches new TVC featuring Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh

Shyam Steel roped in Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as its brand ambassadors in August

TMT Bars manufacturer Shyam Steel has launched its new television commercial (TVC), a continuation of its ‘Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai’ campaign. The new TVC features Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh. With this campaign, the brand wants to send a message that winning is just the start of any journey and dreams are achieved through a perfect balance of strength, flexibility.

“The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand. The TVC reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Lovlina and Manpreet’s grit and determination to overcome every obstacle and achieve their dreams. We at Shyam Steel aim to build the nation by assisting people in building their dreams. Through this campaign we are looking to establish a deeper connect with our target audience,” Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel, said.

The TVC has been created by Roadshow Films Private Limited and directed by Aritra Sen, Sourya Deb. Shyam Steel is taking a 360-degree approach in promoting the campaign which will be led by the digital platform. Moreover, the TVC will be aired on news and GEC channels followed by outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication until this financial year, Shyam Steel said.

In the TVC, Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh are seen preparing for their next competition and strengthening themselves to perform better than their next challengers. Shyam Steel roped in Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as its brand ambassadors in August.

Shyam Steel claims to have an annual turnover of Rs 3,000 crore. The brand is also associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company. It recently launched Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app to provide consumers hassle-free purchase of TMT bars and boost the sales of its dealer distributor network.

