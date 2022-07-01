Shyam Steel launches new campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Shyam Steel will launch two more TVC films with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the month of August and September 2022, respectively.

Shyam Steel, the producer and manufacturer of primary TMT bars, has launched its new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s Hamesha Ke Liye Strong campaign.

“Sometimes small gestures can make a big difference in our relationships. The relationship we share with family at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help the brand to establish a deeper connection with our target audience, especially in the regional markets,” Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel, said.

The TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the production house is Cornerstone. The TVC is directed by Abhishek Burman.

“The film narrates the story of simple everyday situations to highlight how flexibility in relationships keep the bond strong over years. Just like the perfect balance of flexibility and strength present in Shyam Steel TMT rebars keep the structure strong for years. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add their own charm and star power that helps to connect with the audience till the last mile,” Sreeparna Gupta, Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd, stated.

As per the company, the TVC reflects on the thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility which keeps your home strong forever.

Shyam Steel will launch two more TVC films with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the month of August and September 2022, respectively.

