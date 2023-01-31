Shyam Steel launches new campaign featuring actor Sonu Sood

Shyam Steel, a TMT bar manufacturer, has launched its new campaign featuring actor Sonu Sood. Directed by Piyash Ghosh, this new film is an extension of the company’s ‘Maksad to India ko banana hai’ campaign.

“The digital film reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Sonu’s exemplary work in assisting people achieve their dreams and pave the way towards a progressive and unified nation. The campaign will help the brand to build a stronger connection with its target audience in the national market.” said Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel said.

In the film, Sood, the protagonist plays an architect and takes us through a journey of an Indian household where people across different ages, cultures, castes, tastes, ethnicities, and aspirations to stay together in the house to form one big and successful family.

“Using a metaphor of a modern home, the film visualizes India where diversity, culture, science and technology, hopes and dreams are built and achieved – brought to life by a perfect performance of actor, humanitarian and change maker Sonu Sood.” said Piyash Ghosh from Bang on Content.

Shyam Steel said that with an annual turnover of Rs 4,500 crore, it is now on a steady expansion mode. The company is aiming for 300 million tonnes of steel production by 2030-31. The brand is also associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company in addition to having Sonu Sood as its Build India Brand Ambassadors.

Also Read Enigmatic Smile onboards Dhoni as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook