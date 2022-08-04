Shyam Steel launches its new digital campaign

Shyam Steel has rolled out its new digital campaign featuring Olympic medalists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh. The campaign aims to create awareness about the holistic solutions provided by the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app among individual home builders. The digital film campaign has been designed by Creek Creatives. As per the company, the campaign will be promoted heavily through social and digital media.

“It is crucial to pay attention to durability, which depends on flexibility, in addition to strength. The campaign reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Borgohain and Singh’s grit and determination to overcome every obstacle and achieve their dreams. The campaign will also help us in making the consumers aware on the Apna Ghar app and its benefits. Borgohain and Singh’s success as an Olympian and top athlete inspires viewers of all ages, which helps the brand build a stronger connection with its target audience in the national market,” Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel Industries Ltd, said on the campaign.

According to the company, Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app is a one stop solution from ‘Neev se Pravesh Tak’ which is an online platform, and a mobile app for consumers providing a holistic solution to individual home builders. Through this campaign, Shyam Steel has tried to reflect the essence of this app in providing expert guidance for all building construction activities, the company added further in an official statement.

“The campaign was focused to showcase the strength and flexibility that Shyam Steel has been delivering for the last 69 years. It was really a privilege to be associated with Shyam Steel as a production house and creating a digital campaign for them with national prominent stars of Indian sports like Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh,” Sudipta Chatterjee from Creek Creatives, stated on the launch of the campaign.

