Shyam Steel launches its ‘Apna Ghar’ campaign promoting the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar App

Shyam Steel has launched a new ad campaign ‘Apna Ghar’, with an aim to create awareness among individual home builders about the solutions provided by the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar App. The campaign includes three digital ad films. The first one features the regional market ambassadors of Shyam Steel, actors Pawan Singh and Harshika Poonacha. The company has also signed Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as their build India brand ambassadors, and they feature in the other two digital ad films.

The ad film will be promoted digitally with a specific focus on Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the north-eastern markets. Through this campaign, the company aims to reflect the essence of the app through a happy Indian couple who is planning to build their new home and highlight the message that the app will act as a guide for all building construction activities. Conceptualised by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd, the first film has been directed by Ravikanth Mishra. The ad films featuring Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh are directed by Aritra Sen from Roadshow Films Pvt. Ltd.

For Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel, the campaign will help the company in making consumers aware of the Apna Ghar App and its benefits. “We have received a positive response from our consumers on the Apna Ghar App. Through this app, we are aiming to redefine the construction sector. Shyam Steel has always been at the forefront with its consumer driven technology and innovation. The app will aim to address all the concerns of individual home builders and scale-up businesses of the dealers by way of opening up newer market geographies,” Beriwala stated.

The film showcases the dilemma faced by a married couple in building their new home. While the husband searches for solutions, his wife shows him the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar App which provides information on building their home and connects them with the experts for solutions. The film ends with the husband informing about this app to all his friends and family.

