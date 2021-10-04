Shuvayu Bhattacharya joins Ethinos as business head

He will also manage the agency’s full-service digital offerings

Digital and performance marketing agency Ethinos has appointed Shuvayu Bhattacharya as business head. In his new role, he will be responsible for scaling up the overall business strategy. He will also manage the agency’s full-service digital offerings, digital marketing strategies, brand building, and ROI-driven marketing outcomes. In addition, Bhattacharya will play a key role in building on the company’s outstanding reputation to professionals and clients.

“We are thrilled to be bringing on a senior leader who understands the ecosystem and look forward seeing Bhattacharya help fuel our next stage of growth. He brings with him a wealth of experience which will play an instrumental role in strengthening our position as an industry leader in the digital business,” Brijesh Munyal, joint managing director, Ethinos, said.

Bhattacharya brings with him over 20 years of experience and expertise in cross-platform strategy, media planning and buying, new product launches, and media audit. Prior to joining Ethinos, he was associated R K Swamy Media Group with as general manager. At the company, he handled AOR clients, new business developments and the growth of its team across India.

He also worked with many renowned companies including Mindshare, MEC, Zenith Optimedia, Maxus, Emami Ltd, Lintas, Mindshare, Mediacom, Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd. An alumnus of St Xavier’s, Kolkata, Bhattacharya holds an MBA degree in marketing management from Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM), Kolkata.

“As the world returns to normality slowly and gradually, the appetite for digital marketing around the globe has become more important. Ethinos is well positioned for strong and incredible growth in the coming years and I am ready to apply my combination of experience to bring the capabilities required to deliver success and value,” Bhattacharya stated.

