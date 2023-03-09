Shubhranshu Singh named as the jury head for APAC Effie Awards 2023, along with Connie Chan

Effie Asia Pacific named Shubhranshu Singh, VP and CMO of Tata Motors CVBU as Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023, along with Connie Chan, CEO of OMD China. This is Singh’s second stint as APAC head of jury.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Singh has held leadership positions in global corporations such as Unilever, Visa, Diageo, Star 21st Century FOX, and Royal Enfield. Having been instrumental in encouraging path-breaking work, creating successful IPs, Singh also has international and wide-ranging exposure to brand management, demand creation and customer experience management across diverse categories.

Besides serving as a Head of Jury at the APAC Effie Awards in 2021, he also judged the Global Iridium Effies. He is a writer and a columnist for several publications, particularly on brand design, consumer sociology, technology, and trends.

On his appointment, he said, “I am delighted to, once again, be appointed as one of the Heads of Jury for the Asia Pacific Effie Awards. I thank the Effie organisation for this honour. In the past I have had rich learning experiences from the numerous cases and the jury deliberations. The Effie Awards are decided through the most thorough, objective, and transparent process possible. I look forward to it.”

He is also part of the advisory council of BrandWagon CMO Council

The third group of jurors were also announced this week. The remaining heads of jury and jurors will be revealed soon.

