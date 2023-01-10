Shriram AMC appoints Kartik Jain as MD and CEO

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. has appointed Kartik Jain as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). According to the company, the appointment is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Jain’s appointment as MD and CEO will re-orient the brand’s customer strategy and enhance operational efficiency, it added.

Despite economic headwinds, a great deal of our population is set to ride this wave in a big way, Subhasri Sriram, Director, Shriram AMC, said. “Kartik, with his strong sense of mission, can help improve operational agility through his inclusive leadership style and digital insight,” he added.

Prior to joining Shriram AMC, Jain headed product, platforms and digibank at DBS Bank India’s Consumer Business Group in Mumbai. He also served as chief marketing officer (CMO) at HDFC Bank and led marketing and e-channel at ICICI Lombard General Insurance. Moreover, at KPMG, Jain advised clients in the UK and Europe on eBusiness strategy and process re-engineering.

Also Read Innocean India announces appointment of Santosh Kumar as COO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook