Showcasing the product without being too promotional: Abhishek Goel, co-founder & CEO, CACTUS

Why the campaign rocks:

Nurturing and prioritising key relationships in today’s fast-moving life is important for our overall wellbeing. Digital accessibility helps us bridge gaps and maintain emotional connect with our closest peers, near and far. The Google Search: Reunion campaign, showcases how the India-Pakistan 1947 partition divided countries and separated friends and family overnight and also how friends always find their way back to each other.

The ad showcases the unhealed emotional pain of two friends who were separated by destiny, but always remembered their good old days of brotherhood, and plugs in the product seamlessly. It uses the premise of the partition that has left a deep imprint across generations and showcases the use of the Google search engine beautifully. It shows us the reunion of two friends separated in a situation that many will identify with. The ad subtly showcases the product features without being too promotional and keeps the focus on storytelling. The amalgamation of sensitivity and sentimental value in this simple ad always keeps it at the top of my mind.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar