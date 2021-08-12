ShowBox undergoes rebranding exercise

Dil Ki Sun, the new logo and the tagline, underscores a rising young India, ShowBox said in a statement.

IN10 Media Network’s music channel ShowBox has revealed its new logo and brand identity to reflect the channel’s evolution. The new identity will be reflected on the channel and social media starting August 16, the channel said. The channel has also introduced a mascot called Showman which will take the viewers through all that is new on the channel.

“Today’s generation is very expressive and believes in two-way communication with no bars held back. ShowBox caters to this TG and hence, it was important to resonate that in our programming. Our new identity directly represents our vision of non-stop entertainment to music lovers and our limitless ability to inspire people,” Clyde D’Souza, vice president-programming and strategy, ShowBox, said.

Dil Ki Sun, the new logo and the tagline, underscores a rising young India that’s high on expressing themselves and represents the emotion of following one’s heart, ShowBox said in a statement. Moreover, the music channel will launch two new interactive shows, Luv U Zindagi and Reel Top 10.

Viewers can vote and comment live on topics related to love and relationships through Luv U Zindagi, while Reel Top 10 will count down the top ten songs and top ten reels of the week. Besides, there are more shows in the pipeline with new packaging, the channel said.

ShowBox was launched in August 2019 as a 24-hour youth music channel. It offers a range of programming including fun interviews, unplugged music, chartbusters, interactive shows. The channel is also providing a platform for local music and independent musicians. The parent company IN10 Media Network, led by Aditya Pittie, has other channels Epic, Filamchi, Gubbare, Ishara and OTT platforms such as Epic On, DocuBay under its umbrella.

