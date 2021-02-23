ShortsTV to expand into the world of OTT with Airtel Xstream

ShortsTV launches a full-fledged video-on-demand service for TV and mobile screens

OTT platform ShortsTV has partnered with Airtel to launch the service on Airtel Xstream. ShortsTV comes up with an expansive catalogue of quality short films that includes nominated and winning shorts from internationally acclaimed awards such as The Academy Awards, Cannes, BAFTA, and high-quality CGI animation from international independent filmmakers and local Indian filmmakers. Equipped with a specially curated library of over 4,000 titles from across the globe spanning genres such as comedies, musicals, documentaries, thrillers, dramas, and animation, the service is here to allure all the short film fans and offer a seamless binge-watching experience. The catalogue includes short films across English, foreign, and local Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

TV and mobile phones are both integral to the Indian viewing experience—a perfect combination for ShortsTV and our ground-breaking short movie entertainment, Carter Pilcher, chief executive, ShortsTV, said. “ShortsTV is present in over 60 million TV households in India already, and our partnership with Airtel Xstream will bring us to Airtel’s 340 million subscribers — who are always on the lookout for unique content,” he added.

ShortsTV’s catalogue of short films features Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Jude Law, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Apte, and others. Some of the unique shorts available on the platform include internationally popular Oscar Winner ‘Skin’, BAFTA nominee ‘The Voorman Problem’, Cannes Jury prize winner ‘Swimsuit 46’.

Short films are slowly making their presence felt among mainstream cinema, thus adding momentum to the growth of shorts on the Indian movie map, Tarun Sawhney, president – Asia, ShortsTV. “At ShortsTV, we always believed in providing a global platform for filmmakers to showcase their work since the audience’s affinity towards the short format is growing. Understanding the rise in content consumption on the small screen, our partnership with Airtel Xstream will not only help us extend our reach into the Indian heartland but also provide an opportunity for Indian filmmakers to expand in India and beyond,” he stated.

