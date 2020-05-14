ShortsTV signs a content deal with Viacom18 Studio to expands its Indian short films portfolio

At present, ShortsTV has a library with over 13,000 Indian and International short films.

Short films channel ShortsTV has entered into a content partnership with Tipping Point. As a part of the deal, ShortsTV has bagged the South Asia distribution rights of 15 short films featuring some of Bollywood’s top actors and directors. The move is In line with the channel’s endeavor to bring the highest quality short entertainment to film buffs, Carter Pilcher, chief executive, ShortsTV, said. “During these unprecedented times when people are indoors and looking for new entertainment options, ShortsTV is ready to deliver content extraordinaire from across the globe, to be enjoyed from the safety of our homes,” he added.

At present, ShortsTV has a library with over 13,000 Indian and International short films. With this new partnership, ShortsTV has added to its bouquet Indian short films such as Maya, Geek Out, The Epiphany, Glitch, The Daughter-In-Law, Grey, Red Velvet, A(U)N Usual Day, On the Road, Joy Ride, Teaspoon, Tea, Kill Me with Love, Hidden Cricket and A Twist in Love. Featuring actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Sayani Gupta, Mona Singh, Fardeen Khan, the movies span across genres as diverse as drama, thriller, adventure and mystery and are produced by Tipping Point.

According to Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, in just over a year, Tipping Point as a young digital content brand, has managed to create content that cuts across demographics, set genres and formulas. “Our latest association with ShortsTV for our widely appreciated short films is a step towards deepening that connect with discerning consumers. From licensing our content to top Indian OTT players like VOOT or global platforms like Netflix and ShortsTV – we will continue to connect stories to audiences across the globe,” he added.

Debuting in India in 2018 first on Tata Sky, ShortsTV is now available across all leading DTH platforms reaching over 60 million households, providing short filmmakers an excellent platform to showcase their work. Distributed globally, the channel is available in 100 million homes across the US, India, Latin America, the Netherlands, Belgium and Eastern Europe. ShortsTV is operated by Shorts International and is headquartered in London, England with offices in Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Mumbai.

In addition, ShortsTV has founded the Best of India Short Film Festival inviting filmmakers to make their submissions aiming to qualify more Indian short films for Oscar consideration. This year, the festival has already received more than 1000 entries.

