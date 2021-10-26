ShortsTV partners with Amazon to expand its reach

Amazon Prime Video entered into the content distribution space with the launch of Prime Video Channels in India

ShortsTV has announced a partnership with Amazon to launch the channel on Amazon Prime Video Channels in India. Amazon users can now access the channel’s short film library of over 4,000 titles following this association. “Short films are India’s cauldron of creative energy, with some of the world’s most surprising and interesting movies emerging in what can only be described as a post-Bollywood revolution. Our goal to bring the short film revolution to every hamlet in India is one step closer,” Carter Pilcher, chief executive, ShortsTV, said.

The channel features multilanguage short films across English, foreign languages, and local Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. It is available on direct-to-home(DTH) platforms such as Tata Sky, Airtel TV, Dish TV and d2h, as well as on Airtel XStream app. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain.

“This partnership with Amazon Prime Video aims to reach a new set of highly engaged viewers. Our service will provide viewers with flexibility to watch their favourite shorts anytime, anywhere. Our strategy is to continue partnering with the top content aggregators in India and worldwide to present the largest selection of short films to our viewers,” Tarun Sawhney, president, Asia, ShortsTV, stated.

Amazon Prime Video entered into the content distribution space with the launch of Prime Video Channels in India last month. According to Chaitanya Divan, head, Prime Video Channel, there has been increasing interest in short-form content in India, especially high quality short-films as consumers consume more content on-the-go and on their mobile phones.

“We are happy to collaborate with ShortsTV and provide access to their deep library of short films from across the globe to Prime Members, with add-on subscription. Consumers can select, subscribe and enjoy their favourite short-form content all within the Prime Video app and website,” Divan added.

