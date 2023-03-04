Short entertainment destination, ShortsTV is now available on Tata Play Binge. For the discerning audiences, this latest addition will bring short format content – films, series and documentaries from across the world under the Tata Play Binge unified platform.

As per the company, ShortsTV has more than 300 titles featuring critically acclaimed artists across the globe. The platform, in collaboration with top short film production houses, will bring top notch short-format movies with award-winning star cast such as Devi, Harvie Krumpet, Out of Darkness, Spam, Gadhedo, Caroline, and many more, says the company.

Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We want to provide diverse content choices to our viewers and create experiences that are varied. ShortsTV’s popularity has grown in India over the years, and we are happy to be bringing them onboard Tata Play Binge. With a total of 23 popular apps under one roof, we have created a platform that makes content accessibility and discovery easy and convenient for all.

Adding to this, Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsTV “Short format content consumption is exploding and ShortsTV is a one-stop destination for crazy animations, amazing stories, big stars, and deep dive documentary shorts that bring our Binge audience the biggest variety of films from around the globe.”

ShortsTV aims to join the band of 22 other popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay.

