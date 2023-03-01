Shopsy launches ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya’ campaign with actor Sara Ali Khan

Shopsy by Flipkart, an e-commerce platform, today launched its new campaign with Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The campaign brings to light the platform’s affordable pricing and the expansive product range curated especially for customers seeking value.

The TVC is built on the insight that in Indian families, parents get annoyed when their children spend a lot of money on shopping. This campaign breaks the myth by showing how online shopping on Shopsy is very affordable and can actually give you better value across multiple categories such as Kurtis, Sarees, Watches and Home Products.

By casting Sara Ali Khan as the protagonist, the campaign aims to bolster Shopsy’s positioning as a value-driven shopping destination for the consumers of Bharat.

Created and conceptualized by Leo Burnett Orchard, the campaign features an ad film that showcases the interactions related to online shopping that family members engage in, something that most Indians relate to.

Commenting on the campaign, Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and Head – new businesses, Flipkart, said, “At Shopsy, it is our constant endeavor to offer a shopping experience that blends affordable pricing, wide selection and pan-India availability with the latest trends and evolving needs of the consumer. Leveraging this deep understanding of our customers’ needs, ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya’ campaign is a recreation of a real-life scenario where the families of Shopsy’s customers are astounded to learn about the kind of vast selection in multiple product categories and low prices of the products available on the platform.”

Shopsy was launched by Flipkart in July 2021 with the aim to offer an expansive range of engaging products at affordable prices while being a value-based and reliable platform.

